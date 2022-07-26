ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Family files $50M lawsuit against funeral home for putting wrong body in casket

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey family grieving the loss of their mother has filed a $50 million lawsuit against a Bergen County funeral home. The Kim family has accused the Blackley and Central Funeral Home of Ridgefield of placing the wrong body in the casket. The mistake was not realized until moments after...

newjersey.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
power98fm.com

Pastor Robbed On Live Now Accused Of Theft

I knew this story was going to get stickier than honey and here we are. The pastor we recently saw robbed on live is now in the hot seat being accused of theft. Bishop Lamar Whitehead is being accused of taking $90,000 from one of the church parishioners. I’m not going to lie, this robbery has given a weird feeling about it to some people and I understand. This doesn’t help those opinions either. According to the parishioner, she was promised assistance on buying and renovating home due to her having purchase issues because of credit. She wiped out her savings, $90,000 total, and gave it to Mr. Whitehead. She would be given a monthly allowance of $100 for expensive. After the first payment, poof, he was gone. He was allegedly in the middle of a campaign and was unable to be reached.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog. Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Ridgefield, NJ
City
Leonia, NJ
City
Englewood, NJ
Ridgefield, NJ
Government
City
Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Government
FireRescue1

Waldbaum’s supermarket fire: The historic fire that killed 6 FDNY firefighters

The 1978 roof collapse served as a wake-up call about the dangers hidden in building construction, specifically the weaknesses of trusses “Louise O’Conner had seen it happen right before her eyes, but couldn’t believe it. Hours later, she sat with her kids, Billy, Jr., Lisa Ann, and Jean Marie, watching television reports of the supermarket collapse and the six men who died in it. ‘Is that Dad?’ Billy Jr. asked as the screen showed a fireman being pulled from the rubble. ‘Dad’s dead, right?’ said one of his sisters.”
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Director#Casket#Valhalla#Central Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NY1

Columbia grad student on life support after night out

Jay Reist, a Columbia graduate student, went out to catch up with an old friend Thursday night. It ended up with him fighting for his life a week later in an ICU. “I texted him at 5 a.m. I texted him at 7 a.m. I got no answer,” Louise Reist, his mother, said.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy