Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for July 26. - WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze fished Cora Jade's NXT Women's Tag Team Championship out of the trash on Tuesday night, many years after she once threw her WWF Women's Title in the garbage on WCW Monday Nitro. Roxanne Perez commented on her partner's decision to throw the title away and stated that the championship deserved more respect. She noted that she found someone who agrees, and Blayze appeared. She and Perez took the title out of the trash, and Blayze announced that new champions will be crowned next week. Later in the show, she told Toxic Attraction that if they want the gold, they'll have to earn it.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO