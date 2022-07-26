ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YCSO ARREST THREE IN CONNECTION WITH GUNSHOTS

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theprescotttimes.com

Comments / 5

Related
AZFamily

Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Runaway Juveniles

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two runaway juveniles. Dominick Collins is a 17-year-old, 5’10”, 146 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, black and white joggers, and possibly a “playboy” hat.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON

3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Violent Crime
SignalsAZ

Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August

Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Road Construction Continues this week in PV

Micro Surface Continues on Viewpoint and Superstition Drives This Week. Due to recent monsoon storms, the micro surface scheduled to be placed on Viewpoint Drive and Superstition Drive last week was delayed to this week as weather permits. Road closures and detour routes will be in place in these areas....
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 56,011. Voter Turnout: 34.71%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

City Of Prescott New Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022

The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle container. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste and appliances.
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy