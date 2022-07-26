More than 200 people affected by Seville Farms layoffs, 71 in Winona
MANSFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Seville Farms laid off more than 200 people this month, according a certified letter sent to the Texas Workforce Commission Layoff/WARN unit.
The letter states that Seville Farms, Inc. intends to conduct a mass layoff and/or plant closing at its facilities in Los Fresnos, Mansfield and Winona due to "unforeseen business circumstances" including notice from a key customer of the loss of its account.
The job actions are expected to be permanent. The first separation as a result of this layoff will occur on July 20. The layoff/plant closing will ultimately affect 92 employees at Los Fresnos, 64 employees at Mansfield, and 71 employees at Winona.
