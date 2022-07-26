ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons ranked No. 6 in preseason national football poll

By Staff reports
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnRxH_0gtoSfll00

Hardin-Simmons is ranked No. 6 in the preseason D3football.com Top 25 poll.

The Cowboys return nine starters on defense and eight on offense from a team that went 9-1, losing only to conference rival and eventual national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor.

However, HSU was not selected for the Division III playoffs.

HSU has been ranked for 66 straight polls and inside the top 10 for 40 of those weeks.

Mary Hardin-Baylor leads the preseason poll. The Cru beat HSU 34-28 in an American Southwest Conference game in Belton. It was the closest game UMHB had the entire season, but the Cowboys didn’t receive a postseason bid.

North Central – the national champion in 2019 and a runner-up last season – is ranked second in the preseason poll, followed by Mount Union, Wisconsin-Whitewater, St. John’s, HSU, Linfield, Wheaton (Ill.), Trinity and Johns Hopkins.

The Cowboys begin fall camp Aug. 11 before opening the season Sept. 3 at Wayland Baptist. HSU plays UMHB on Sept. 24 at Shelton Stadium.

D3football.com Top 25 Preseason Poll

School (No. 1 votes) … 2021 record … Points

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (23) … 15-0 … 619

2. North Central … 13-1 … 587

3. Mount Union (2) … 13-1 … 577

4. Wisconsin-Whitewater … 13-1 … 537

5. St. John’s … 11-1 … 451

6. Hardin-Simmons … 9-1 … 451

7. Linfield … 11-1 … 445

8. Wheaton … 10-2 … 419

9. Trinity … 9-1 … 378

10. John Hopkins … 10-2 … 358

11. Muhlenberg … 11-2 … 326

12. Wisconsin-La Crosse … 9-3 … 314

13. Bethel … 8-3 … 310

14. Central … 12-1 … 287

15. Delaware Valley … 11-1 … 262

16. Cortland … 11-1 … 211

17. Ithaca … 8-2 … 183

18. Wisconsin-River Falls … 9-2 … 180

19. Wisconsin-Oshkosh … 6-3 … 156

20. RPI … 11-2 … 130

21. Randolph-Macon … 8-2 … 120

23. Hobart … 9-2 … 94

24. Heidelberg … 7-2 … 81

25. Birmingham-Southern … 10-2 … 67

Others receiving votes: Susquehanna 59; Carnegie Mellon 55; Baldwin Wallace 52; Redlands 49; John Carroll 39; Union 36; Lake Forest 31; Aurora 27; Westminster (Pa.) 24; Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10; Wartburg 7; Gustavus Adolphus 6; Albion 6; DePauw 6; Wisconsin-Stout 4; Washington University 4; Washington & Jefferson 4; Centre 3; Rose-Hulman 3; Huntingdon 2; Williams 2; Coe 1; Grove City 1; Washington and Lee 1.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Hardin-Simmons ranked No. 6 in preseason national football poll

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene sees driest 365 days ever recorded

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene has seen the driest 365 day period ever recorded. From July 2021 through June 2022, only 10.35 inches of rain fell. This is the lowest rainfall recorded during this time frame since at least 1969. Records show Abilene also just recorded the hottest first-half of July in history, with an […]
ABILENE, TX
abilenescene.com

Off Your Beaten Path – Northeast Abilene

As creatures of habit, most of us have consistent daily routes. From home to work and back, we rarely branch outside of our routine, even for shopping and eating. Most of us have our go-to food pick-ups for Monday night or Saturday morning donuts. And while we may branch out a bit on the weekend, most of us don’t know what hidden gems await us in the rest of Abilene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Trinity, TX
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Abilene, TX
City
Belton, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
College Sports
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abby Green and Annabelle Tuggle named new KRBC anchors

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – KRBC-TV has announced today the promotion of Abby Green and Annabelle Tuggle to lead weekday and weekend broadcasts. For almost a year-and-a-half, Abby Green has produced and anchored the KRBC weekend broadcasts, and with the departure of Lauren Ailles, Abby has been promoted to KRBC Evening Anchor joining David Bacon, and Dylan Smith.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: House fire burns in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in south Abilene Thursday morning. The fire ignited at a home on the 3000 block of Rex Allen Drive just after 10:00 a.m. First responders were able to quickly contain the smoke and flames. No one was home during the fire and no injuries have […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardin Simmons#Washington University#American Football#College Football#Division#Umhb#Cowboys#Linfield#Muhlenb
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Fundraising underway for family of Abilene woman Pam Casey, killed in motorcycle crash

Editor’s Note: Click here to access the Casey Family fundraiser referenced in this article. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fundraising efforts are now underway for the family of Abilene woman Pam Casey, who was killed in a motorcycle crash that also left her husband severely injured. More than $5,000 has already been raised for the Casey […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ktxs.com

Abilene Zoo closing swan boat attraction for foreseeable future

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo has announced that they will being closing their swan boats for the foreseeable future. According to a social media post from the zoo, the closure is due to high levels of wind and extreme drought. The zoo says that the back two lakes...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Jordan Lynn Outlaw – Possession of Meth, Fraud Chad Eric Kraatz – Injury to Elderly Daymond Stewart – Aggravated Assault Kalley Rene Durham – Deadly Conduct Jimmy […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man says $9,000 wheelchair was stolen

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1700 block of Denali Drive – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief. Victim says […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Human remains found in North Abilene by TxDOT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Human remains were discovered by a working TxDOT crew Wednesday afternoon in North Abilene. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) were clearing brush in the area of Interstate 20 and mile marker 288 – near Rainy Creek – when crew members found human remains under a bridge.
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene officer stabbed in head, face while in line of duty gets more leave for ongoing battle with PTSD & substance abuse

Editor’s Note: All details below were made public during an Abilene City Council meeting July 28, 2022 by Officer Mary Guitar’s attorney Zach Horn, Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley, and members of Abilene city staff. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene police officer was given extended leave because she is still suffering from PTSD after […]
BigCountryHomepage

‘It was everything that I had’: Transformer burst interrupts response time in weekend Sweetwater fire, business owner & injured firefighter reflect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater residents and firefighters reflected on chaos Monday, that one structure fire brought over the weekend. In its destruction, the fire blew up a transformer and even caused a firefighter in Rosco to seek medical attention. The fire began at a building next to Sweewater Collision – an auto body shop […]
SWEETWATER, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy