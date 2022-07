SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport-Bossier animal shelters are over capacity, and many cats and dogs need homes. If they’re not adopted, they could be euthanized. Shari Wood, the Superintendent at Bossier City Animal Services, says the facility typically holds up to 100 animals, but they currently have a little over two hundred. Due to the overcapacity at the shelter, Wood says they cannot take in strays or those wanting to surrender their animals.

