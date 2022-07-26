ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Father Enters Not Guilty Plea In Murder Of Son

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
 2 days ago
Supporters were outside the courthouse holding signs for “Justice for Corey.” (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

TOMS RIVER – A man whose six-year-old son allegedly died as a result of blunt force impact to the chest and abdomen pled not guilty to charges of murder and child endangerment today.

Christopher Gregor, 30, who lived in Barnegat at the time of Corey Micciolo’s death, entered his plea before Judge Guy Ryan in Ocean County Superior Court. Gregor was indicted last week.

Christopher Gregor remains lodged in the Ocean County Jail. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

The state’s expert witness determined the manner of the young boy’s April 2, 2021 death to be a homicide.

Gregor’s defense attorney, Mario Gallucci, waived the public reading of the indictment and entered the not guilty plea on behalf of his client.

Corey’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, grandmother, Rebecca Micciolo and supporters were in court when Gregor’s plea was entered. All expressed disappointment that Gregor did not appear in person. Instead, the accused listened to the proceedings from the Ocean County Jail. Gregor’s attorney made his appearance by video, while the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office was in the courtroom.

The Micciolo family listens to the “not guilty” plea. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Assistant Prosecutor Christine Lento confirmed that prior to the indictment, her office offered Gregor 30 years in prison with no early parole.

Several supporters from the Justice for Corey group stood outside the courthouse during the hearing. Many wore shirts with a photograph of the little boy who last attended first grade at the Cecil S. Collins School in Barnegat.

Supporters were outside the courthouse holding signs for “Justice for Corey.” (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

The Micciolos contend that Gregor began abusing Corey when he first entered his life. A little more than a year ago, the mother and grandmother shared some of the details that led them to believe Corey’s death was not an accident. They also claim the system failed to protect the boy.

The case is scheduled for a Status Conference on August 23, 2022, before Judge Ryan via Zoom.

