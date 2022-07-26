ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Weston man gets eight years for supplying heroin that caused 2017 death of Wausau man

By Karen Madden, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06W9nQ_0gtoRyKX00

WAUSAU – A 55-year-old Weston man will spend eight years in prison for supplying the drugs that caused a 2017 overdose death.

Shabaka P. Nubian-Yl pleaded no contest June 7 to the delivery of drugs that caused the August 2017 overdose death of a Wausau man. Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Huber ordered Nubian-Yl to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his prison sentence. Huber gave Nubian-Yl credit for 1,404 days already served in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Marathon County town of Texas first responders tried to save the man using CPR, but he was declared dead at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 19, 2017. Officials determined the Wausau man died almost immediately after he used the heroin. The investigation led detectives to three suspects, Nubian-Yl, Tonya Muzynoski, 42, of Weston, and a then 28-year-old man.

All three suspects told police they were in possession of the heroin used by the Wausau man prior to his death, and each delivered it to the next in the line of suspects until it got to the victim, according to the complaint.

The 28-year-old man called 911 to report the Wausau man needed medical help at 11:53 p.m. Aug. 18, 2017, according to the complaint. The man told deputies he delivered the heroin to the victim.

The man said he bought the heroin from Muzynoski, who had gotten it from Nubian-Yl, according to the complaint.

Detectives searched the Weston home of Muzynoski and Nubian-Yl and found almost 40 grams of heroin and more than $10,000, according to police. They also had almost 15 grams of heroin on them at the time of their arrest during a traffic stop in the town of Rib Mountain.

Muzynoski was sentenced Oct. 16, 2019, to six years in prison followed by 12 years extended supervision for first-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs.

No information is available in online records for the 28-year-old man who called 911 and said he gave the heroin to the victim.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Rapids Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Enters Plea in Marathon County Court

A Wisconsin Rapids man that ordered the hit on a Marshfield man entered a plea in Marathon County Court on Wednesday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WTHR

Former HSE assistant swimming coach charged with stalking in Wisconsin

FISHERS, Ind. — Prosecutors charged a former Hamilton Southeastern High School assistant swimming coach with stalking in Wisconsin. According to court documents, Matthew Papachronis traveled from his home in Fishers to Plover, Wisconsin, to deliver a handwritten note to a woman he followed on OnlyFans, a website that allows creators to receive money from their followers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rib Mountain, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Weston, WI
Weston, WI
Crime & Safety
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Locates Missing 12-Year-Old

On July 27th at approximately 4:32 pm Wood County Dispatch took a report of a missing 12 year old from Wildwood Park in the City of Marshfield. Officers were dispatched to the location and learned the child was enrolled in the Wood County Project Lifesaver rescue program. With the assistance of Project Lifesaver volunteers from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department, Hewitt Fire Department, Pittsville Fire Department and Richfield Fire Department the child was quickly located a short distance from Wildwood Park.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Victims identified in deadly Door County crash

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims in the crash that occurred on Heritage Lake Road on July 19, which left one dead. Deputies say that Timothy V. Corn, a 37-year-old from Neopit, was the man who was pronounced dead on the scene. The surviving victim has been identified as Emelio R. Rodriguez, a 25-year-old man from Shawano.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mistreated horse in central Wisconsin? Sheriff concludes investigation

RINGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office finished its investigation into the possible mistreatment of a horse which started when pictures were posted on social media. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the reported mistreatment of a horse has been completed. The...
RINGLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Drugs#Gannett#Prison#Police#Nubian Yl
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, July 22-24

Editor’s note: Where is all the information you once saw in these daily blotters? It’s all explained here. Wrong license: Deputies cited a 51-year-old man for operating a motorcycle without a Class M license near Division and Jefferson streets at 6:02 a.m. Stolen, we think: Deputies were called...
onfocus.news

Missing Marshfield Child Located Through Project Lifesaver

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On July 27 at approximately 4:32 pm, Wood County Dispatch took a report of a missing 12 year-old from Wildwood Park in the City of Marshfield. Officers were dispatched to the location and learned the child was enrolled in the Wood County Project Lifesaver rescue program. With the assistance of Project Lifesaver volunteers from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department, Hewitt Fire Department, Pittsville Fire Department and Richfield Fire Department the child was quickly located a short distance from Wildwood Park.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
merrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 10:53 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on 2nd Street near Douglas St. The driver was cited for operating after revocation. At 8:42 p.m. officers attempted to take a resident into custody for a failure to appear warrant through Lincoln County. The suspect was not at the residence.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Parents arrested on drug charges following welfare check

PINE RIVER - Two Lincoln County parents are facing drug charges after a welfare check for their one-year-old child. Social services asked deputies to assist in a home check in the Town of Pine River. The officers reported that the parents had been using drugs and the home was used for drug trafficking.
PINE RIVER, WI
onfocus.news

Second Story Stand-off in Marshfield

Marshfield, WI (OnFocus) – On Sunday, July 24th at 5:18 pm nine Marshfield Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Chestnut Ave to a domestic disturbance. The caller indicated that their 71 year-old father-in-law was causing a disturbance, was highly intoxicated, and was acting erratically....
MARSHFIELD, WI
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Parents Arrested on Drug Charges After Welfare Check

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
wearegreenbay.com

As owner faces litigation, Annie’s Campground listed for sale on Facebook

GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to own their own campground can purchase a 150+ acre lot that is up for sale in Gresham. The owner of the campground, Ann Retzlaff, is facing charges from an incident in May 2021. According to court records, she filed a lawsuit against Heartland Financial and Bank First claiming that her campground mortgage was converted to stocks and bonds.
GRESHAM, WI
TheHorse.com

Wisconsin Horse Tests Positive for Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Two hired at GI Associates’ new Stevens Point location

GI Associates recently added Sara Gregorich FNP-C and Michelle Brown FNP-BC to its team of providers at the new GI Associates of Stevens Point location. Gregorich recently completed her Master of Science in Nursing degree at Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Michigan. Gregorich has more than ten years of gastroenterology experience as a former registered nurse at Aspirus, formerly Ascension and Ministry Medical Group.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Supporters for embattled Line 5 gather in Mosinee

A group of local citizens, elected officials, labor leaders and tribal members gathered at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 434, a United Association Local union, office in Mosinee on Wednesday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron Counties. The...
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

529
Followers
268
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy