Everything We Know About Christopher Nolan's Atomic-Bomb Movie, Oppenheimer

Kate Moss opens up about feeling objectified, 'vulnerable' on 1992 shoot. The Calvin Klein ad campaign that made Kate Moss a household name in the early '90s also left her feeling "completely" objectified, "vulnerable and scared," the supermodel said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 over the weekend. She also said she credits her campaign costar, Mark Wahlberg, with stirring up a lot of those ugly feelings. Asked about the now iconic 1992 photos, which show Kate wearing only jeans as she straddled "Marky Mark," as he was then known, Kate admitted she has "not very good memories" about working with the star. "He was very macho and it was all about him," she shared on "Desert Island Discs" (via The Independent). "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model." Kate said she was suffering from "severe anxiety" before she even got to the first day on the job. "I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed," she said. The attitude of the designer and his team certainly didn't help. "They played on my vulnerability," Kate asserted, adding that "Calvin loved" her teenaged youth and innocence. In a 2012 Vanity Fair interview, Kate said the prospect of "straddling this buff guy" for the shoot made her feel like she wasn't herself. "I didn't like it. … I thought I was going to die," she said at the time. Asked about his interactions with Kate for the brand in 2020, Mark asked the Guardian, "I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?" Once he was filled in on her reaction to working with him, Mark acknowledged he "was probably a little rough around the edges" at the time. "But I've seen her and said hello," he added. "I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."

2 DAYS AGO