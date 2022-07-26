Everything We Know About Christopher Nolan's Atomic-Bomb Movie, Oppenheimer
By Pallavi Bhadu
POPSUGAR
2 days ago
Christopher Nolan's eagerly anticipated biographical drama "Oppenheimer" recently dropped its explosive poster (literally), and the first look alone is chill-inducing. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2005 biography "American...
The first teaser for Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer will be shown exclusively in cinemas. The highly anticipated biopic stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is widely credited as the “father of the atomic bomb”. The brief teaser for the film will be shown...
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele’s newest film, Nope, easily topped the domestic box office in its opening with an estimated $44 million from 3,785 theaters, according to Universal’s weekend estimates.
While that is certainly a solid start, the sci-fi horror adventure pic came in well behind the huge $71 million bow of Peele’s Us in spring 2019. Either way, Nope still scored the biggest launch for an original studio screenplay since Us after besting the $41 million debut Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was released in late July 2019.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Tops $150M,...
Joaquin Phoenix is earning a big pay raise to play the Joker again. After winning an Oscar for the 2019 Joker film, Phoenix will be paid over four times as much as he earned the last time he put clown makeup on. It's not quite as much as Tom Cruise is expected to rake in from Top Gun: Maverick, but it still proves Phoenix, 47, is firmly among the A-listers in Hollywood.
Sydney Sweeney has taken the small screen by storm in the past year, but the blossoming actress claims there is much more than meets the eye to her on-screen personas. The 24-year-old actress gained major notoriety for her role as Cassie Howard on HBO's Euphoria, where she is often seen baring it all for the camera.
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
Filmmaker Jordan Peele made his directorial debut with "Get Out" in 2017, cementing himself instantly as one of Hollywood's current best directors of horror thrillers. "Get Out" was followed by "Us" in 2019, which also did not disappoint. Experimental, thought-provoking, and perfectly eerie, Peele's films continue to garner acclaim from both critics and audiences, and his latest film, "Nope," is no different.
No pressure on Cillian Murphy but according to the teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's new movie Oppenheimer, the Peaky Blinders is star is playing "the most important man who ever lived." That man, of course, is J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist whose work with the Manhattan Project during World War...
The mystery continues! Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character's future with Ace into a star-crossed twist. In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her […]
Kate Moss opens up about feeling objectified, 'vulnerable' on 1992 shoot. The Calvin Klein ad campaign that made Kate Moss a household name in the early '90s also left her feeling "completely" objectified, "vulnerable and scared," the supermodel said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 over the weekend. She also said she credits her campaign costar, Mark Wahlberg, with stirring up a lot of those ugly feelings. Asked about the now iconic 1992 photos, which show Kate wearing only jeans as she straddled "Marky Mark," as he was then known, Kate admitted she has "not very good memories" about working with the star. "He was very macho and it was all about him," she shared on "Desert Island Discs" (via The Independent). "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model." Kate said she was suffering from "severe anxiety" before she even got to the first day on the job. "I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed," she said. The attitude of the designer and his team certainly didn't help. "They played on my vulnerability," Kate asserted, adding that "Calvin loved" her teenaged youth and innocence. In a 2012 Vanity Fair interview, Kate said the prospect of "straddling this buff guy" for the shoot made her feel like she wasn't herself. "I didn't like it. … I thought I was going to die," she said at the time. Asked about his interactions with Kate for the brand in 2020, Mark asked the Guardian, "I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?" Once he was filled in on her reaction to working with him, Mark acknowledged he "was probably a little rough around the edges" at the time. "But I've seen her and said hello," he added. "I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."
In an ongoing live loop of the teaser, Universal Pictures revealed on Thursday the first footage of Christopher Nolan's star-studded historical drama Oppenheimer. Frequent Nolan player Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. As an atomic fire swirls through the frame, a voice-over says, "The...
Actor Idris Elba may be one of the internet's several husbands, but he is very much off the market and married to Sabrina Dhowre Elba in real life. The two met in a jazz bar in 2017 while Elba was working on "The Mountain Between Us" in Vancouver, and Elba told Vogue in 2019 that it was love at first sight for both of them. "We've been literally inseparable since we met. Inseparable," Elba told the publication. If you're melting over the beauty of the pair's romance, read on to learn more about the woman who captured Elba's heart.
The first full teaser trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's stop-motion animated film, Pinocchio, giving us our first look at the puppet coming to life. The movie will hit Netflix this December. At the start of the year, we got a brief teaser that gave us a taste of Ewan McGregor's...
New movies from Darren Aronofsky, Olivia Wilde, Luca Guadagnino, Martin McDonagh, Laura Poitras, Joanna Hogg, and Alejandro González Iñárritu also join the 2022 Venice Film Festival slate. The 2022 Venice International Film Festival lineup is a *very Italian chef's kiss* of cinematic excellence. New films from acclaimed...
The success of “Yellowstone” has undeniably brought Kevin Costner a new resurgence in his career. However, long before he became John Dutton, the veteran actor was making movie magic. Now, we’re looking at every Kevin Costner movie you can stream on Netflix. As one of the biggest...
The 2022 Toronto Film Festival has added world premieres for Tyler Perry’s new Netflix film, A Jazzman’s Blues; Peter Farrelly’s Vietnam War movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which stars Russell Crowe and Zac Efron; and the Catherine Hardwicke dramatic thriller Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox.
As TIFF unveiled 18 Gala program titles to screen in Roy Thomson Hall, the festival booked red carpet launches for Hubert Davis’s Black Ice, a documentary about Black hockey players executive produced by Drake; Alice, Darling, director Mary Nighy’s psychological thriller led by Anna Kendrick; Gabe Polsky’s frontier epic Butcher’s Crossing,...
