Nine-year-old Mississippi boy dies in four-wheeler accident

A nine-year-old Mississippi boy died when a four-wheeler flipped and wrecked last week.

Deputies with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the accident at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22.

The accident happened on North Jordon Street in Carthage in Leake County.

Officials believe that the accident occurred when the four-wheeler juped a small hill and flipped over.

The nine-year-old victim who died from injuries from the wreck is from Attala County.