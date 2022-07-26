ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine-year-old Mississippi boy dies in four-wheeler accident

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A nine-year-old Mississippi boy died when a four-wheeler flipped and wrecked last week.

Deputies with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the accident at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22.

The accident happened on North Jordon Street in Carthage in Leake County.

Officials believe that the accident occurred when the four-wheeler juped a small hill and flipped over.

The nine-year-old victim who died from injuries from the wreck is from Attala County.

Rebecca Neal
2d ago

Always. And parents never learn. These things are not toys. They are death traps waiting to happen

Teresa Page
2d ago

Some of you folks must have never had a fun childhood. It's what the kids in the country do, they ride 4 wheelers, they go hunting, fishing and are not sitting in front of a television playing video games 24/7. This could have happened to an adult just as easy.

