Barack Obama Unveils Summer Playlist: Combination of Expected (Kendrick, Beyonce) and Surprises (Wet Leg!)

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Netflix

Former President Barack Obama has unveiled another of his summer playlists, and as in the past, it’s a combination of the expected — NPR-level but edgy rap and R&B, some old soul chestnuts, a smattering of alt-rock and country, a nod to his podcast-mate Bruce Springsteen, and some international gems — along with a couple of “woah!” surprises, particularly British upstarts Wet Leg. (We could give more examples, but just look below.)

Like his past lists and his annual summer reading lists, it’s a combination of age-appropriate, adventurous (but not too adventurous) and family-friendly music that uniformly has a positive or socially relevant message — just like the man and the policies of his presidency, which feels so long ago.

He writes, “Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

Tems: “Vibe Out”

Harry Styles: “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

The Spinners: “Mighty Love”

Joe Cocker: “Feelin’ Alright”

Sampa the Great: “Energy” [ft. Nadeem Din-Gabisi]

Rosalía: “Saoko”

Lil Yachty: “Split/Whole Time”

Prince: “Let’s Go Crazy”

Maggie Rogers: “That’s Where I Am”

Al Green: “I Can’t Get Next to You”

Dr. John: “More Than You Know”

Miles Davis: “Blue in Green”

Burna Boy: “Last Last”

Doechii: “Persuasive”

Hope Tala: “Cherries” [ft. Aminé]

Aretha Franklin: “Save Me”

Lyle Lovett: “Nobody Knows Me”

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo: “Ojitos Lindos”

Koffee: “Pull Up”

Bruce Springsteen: “Dancing in the Dark”

Wet Leg: “Angelica”

Rakim: “When I B on Tha Mic”

Drake: “Too Good” [ft. Rihanna]

D’Angelo: “Spanish Joint”

Nina Simone: “Do I Move You? (Version II)”

Dave Brubeck: “Take Five”

Pheelz & Bnxn: “Finesse” [ft. Buju]

Amber Mark: “Bliss”

Jacob Banks: “Found”

Caamp: “Apple Tree Blues”

Otis Redding: “I’ve Been Loving You”

Wyclef Jean: “Guantanamera” [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill]

Jack White: “I’m Shakin’”

Big John Hamilton: “I Just Want to Thank You”

Fatboy Slim: “Praise You”

Dijon: “Many Times”

The Foreign Exchange: “Better” [ft. Shana Tucker and Eric Roberson]

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi” Maren Morris: “The Furthest Thing”

The Internet: “Under Control”

Kendrick Lamar: “Die Hard”

Vince Staples & Mustard: “Magic”

Kacey Musgraves: “Keep Looking Up”

Variety

Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Controversial 2023 Tour Ticketing Rollout

Bruce Springsteen fans have been asking to hear from the artist or his camp directly in the wake of a firestorm over extremely variable ticket costs for a 2023 U.S. tour that has gone on sale last week and this week. On Tuesday, six days into the controversy over “platinum” ticket prices — which had initially gone as high as $4,000-5,000 — Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, spoke up to defend the way the ticketing had rolled out.
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Brings Concert Security Guard To Tears While Performing 'DAMN.' Single 'LOVE.'

Houston, TX – Kendrick Lamar has been back on the tour circuit since dropping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album. During a performance in Houston on Friday (July 22), a venue security guard was moved to tears as K. Dot performed the 2017 DAMN single “LOVE.” In a video shared to social media, the man stands on the side of the stage wiping tears away as he raps the lyrics.
Stereogum

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

Over the weekend, a video went viral of a security guard crying while Kendrick Lamar performed “LOVE” at his show in Houston. The guard, whose name is Devyn Sanford, was interviewed by the local Fox TV station after the clip started circulating. “I woke up the next day and it was everywhere,” Sanford said. “I’m still taking it all in right now. […] I debated about whether to buy tickets or work the show and I decided to work it and it was still just as impactful to me.”
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Black Enterprise

Wanda Sykes Responds ‘Oh Hell No’ When Asked If She Will Ever Host Oscars Again

On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
