Highlights: England 4-0 Sweden - Watch All The Goals Including Alessia Russo Stunner

England turned on the style to beat Sweden 4-0 in their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final on Tuesday.

Sweden went into the tournament second in the FIFA World Rankings, six places ahead of England.

But with home advantage on their side, the Lionesses emphatically defied their inferior status at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby got the goals for England, who will now face Germany or France in Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.

Mead's opener saw her tie the record held by Inka Grings for the most goals scored at a Women's Euros tournament - six.

Arsenal forward Mead then assisted England's second goal when her corner kick was met by the head of right-back Bronze.

Then came the goal of the night and possibly the goal of Euro 2022 too.

Russo saw her initial effort saved by Hedvig Lindahl but reached the rebound herself to aim a back-heeled flick through the Sweden keeper's legs.

Kirby then completed the scoring with a lob that also appeared to catch Lindahl by surprise.

