ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Investigation continues into fatal wrong-way crash in Laurel County

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 near London has claimed the lives of three people. It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday night when a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle. Three people in an Altima were killed in what Laurel Deputy Sheriff Gilbert Acciardo called a catastrophic crash. Acciardo said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle suffered injuries and was taken to the UK Hospital. He added charges are pending.“If we determine that he was under the influence, they could range from driving under the influence. The charges could range from murder to manslaughter to wanton endangerment,” said Acciardo.The driver of the Toyota Tacoma pickup traveling the wrong way on I-75 has been identified as 21-year-old Joshua Poore of Clovis, California. The three deceased individuals are all from Chicago. They are 25-year-old Kevin Criglear, 25-year-old Alihya Dukes, and 25-year-old Deshawn Love. Acciardo says it appears the wrong way vehicle traveled at least four miles before colliding with the car.Acciardo said he took a recent trip to Las Vegas where large lighted wrong-way signage is used.“That flashing light definitely caught my attention and I noticed some of the statistics out there that they have actually saw a decrease in the number of wrong-way drivers out there, once they posted those signs,” said Acciardo.Acciardo noted that type of signage might particularly be beneficial for elderly drivers.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Glen Avenue [Merced, CA]

One Dead and One Injured after Motorcycle Crash on Glen Avenue. The incident happened on July 16th, at around 6:36 p.m., along the 1100 block of E. South Bear Creek Drive and Glen Avenue. According to reports, a motorcycle carrying two men collided with a parked vehicle. The events leading...
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
California, KY
Laurel County, KY
Accidents
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Laurel County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
London, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
YourCentralValley.com

3 arrested following car theft, robberies, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday afternoon during what police officers described as a “high-risk traffic stop”, after locating a stolen vehicle from Tulare. Police say that around 4:00 p.m. the Porterville Police Department initiated the traffic stop near the 700 block of West Henderson Avenue and detained three people who […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on East South Bear Creek Drive in Merced

Officials reported a recent fatal motorcycle crash in the Merced area. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. on East South Bear Creek Drive and involved a motorcycle and a parked vehicle. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash in the Merced Area. A preliminary report by the Merced Police...
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Toyota Tacoma#Traffic Accident#The Uk Hospital#Clovis
KMPH.com

Man dead, another in custody after fight between brothers in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Hanford police say he killed his older brother. Police were called to the 1400 block of W. Sedonia St. near Hume and 12th Avenues for the report of two people fighting in the middle of the street around 12:30 a.m.
HANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thesungazette.com

Teen dies in head-on collision with juvenile driver

According to California Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:40 a.m., on Friday, July 22, officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a traffic collision on State Route 63, north of Marlin Avenue, with medical personnel responding. The initial investigation determined a 15-year-old male was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on State Route 63 at approximately 55 mph, approaching a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse from the opposite direction.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Search warrants result in 5 gang member arrests in Fresno County

PARLIER, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple law enforcement agencies working together on Tuesday served several search warrants resulting in 5 arrests in Fresno County. The Parlier Police Department was assisted by CDCR, the Madera Special Investigation Unit, Fowler PD, and Coalinga PD. Detectives served a search warrant in the 8400...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed while driving in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed after someone opened fire on his car over the weekend in Fresno. Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Clinton and Maroa avenues after four shots were fired in the area. When officers […]
FRESNO, CA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
115K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy