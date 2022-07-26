Investigation continues into fatal wrong-way crash in Laurel County

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 near London has claimed the lives of three people. It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday night when a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle. Three people in an Altima were killed in what Laurel Deputy Sheriff Gilbert Acciardo called a catastrophic crash. Acciardo said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle suffered injuries and was taken to the UK Hospital. He added charges are pending.“If we determine that he was under the influence, they could range from driving under the influence. The charges could range from murder to manslaughter to wanton endangerment,” said Acciardo.The driver of the Toyota Tacoma pickup traveling the wrong way on I-75 has been identified as 21-year-old Joshua Poore of Clovis, California. The three deceased individuals are all from Chicago. They are 25-year-old Kevin Criglear, 25-year-old Alihya Dukes, and 25-year-old Deshawn Love. Acciardo says it appears the wrong way vehicle traveled at least four miles before colliding with the car.Acciardo said he took a recent trip to Las Vegas where large lighted wrong-way signage is used.“That flashing light definitely caught my attention and I noticed some of the statistics out there that they have actually saw a decrease in the number of wrong-way drivers out there, once they posted those signs,” said Acciardo.Acciardo noted that type of signage might particularly be beneficial for elderly drivers.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.