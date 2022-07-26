ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter calls actress the ‘coolest’ amid JoJo Siwa drama

By Leah Bitsky
 2 days ago

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, is standing up for her mom after JoJo Siwa dubbed the “Fuller House” alum the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

“I wanna be them when I grow up ❤️,” Natasha captioned three photos of parents Candace, 46, and Valeri Bure. “God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa.”

The 23-year-old – who photographed her mom and dad as they cuddled up to each other at a restaurant – added that she “could take pictures of them all day long.”

Natasha’s sweet words about her actress mother come only days after Siwa, 19, claimed in a viral TikTok video that Candace was the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met.

The former “Dance Moms” star didn’t go into further detail about her strong claim.

While Candace has not directly responded to Siwa’s video, she did share a cryptic bible verse to her Instagram Story on Monday.

Natasha Bure called mom Candace Cameron Bure “the coolest” after JoJo Siwa claimed the actress was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” read the quote she posted from Isaiah 26:4.

This is not the first time that Natasha — who boasts 587,000 followers on Instagram — has gushed about her mom on social media.

Siwa has not gone into further detail about her claim.

In May 2019, Natasha posted a video of the pair on the red carpet and praised her mom for setting a great “example”

“I love this woman so much,” Natasha captioned the post. “Constantly setting an example for me on how to be kind, work hard, and just have fun with life. @candacecbure 💜.”

Natasha seemingly came to her mom’s defense on social media.

Candace also shares sons Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, with husband Valerie, 48, whom she wed in 1996.

