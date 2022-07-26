ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer’s Association to host local community forum

By David Gay
 2 days ago
via Alzheimer’s Association Facebook page

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Alzheimer’s Association will host a community forum this week, covering various topics including the impact of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss on the Amarillo area.

According to a news release, Amarillo residents will be able to take part in a community forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in room 100 of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Pharmacy. The forum will give residents the chance to ask questions about the disease, share personal experiences, learn about resources in the community and discover volunteer opportunities to support individuals impacted by the disease.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a growing concern,” Maria Llamas, the program director with the Alzheimer’s Association, said in the release. “We invite families to join us so we can better understand community needs and address support for the Amarillo area communities.”

According to the release, the West Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association provides education and support for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, along with their families and caregivers. More information can be found on the chapter’s website. To register for the event, or for more details, call Ameka Mobley at 806-414-4402 or call Llamas at 915-257-0246.

