Two out of county residents have been arrested in White County on separate offenses. On Monday July 25th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was informed that 37 year old Chance W Young, of Fairfield was in the Courthouse and was wanted on a White County warrant for violating his probation. Young was on probation for Unlawful Delivery of Meth under 5 grams. Young was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He is being held on a no bond warrant.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO