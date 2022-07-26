Overcome obstacles to electrifying buildings￼

The James R. Thompson Center, located in the iconic Chicago Loop, has finally been sold after years of debate to Google. Yes, Google, as in the internet browser and tech-giant. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this sale yesterday afternoon. So, what does it mean? Well, the company bought the building for $105 million. The Thompson Center is known as one of the most significant postmodern buildings, was designed by architect Helmut Jahn in 1985 and Google plans to honor its past legacy. The center will be entirely redeveloped, transforming the building into an office suite for Google workers. Some consider this to be ‘the biggest corporate expansion’ in Chicago’s history. The center has been a source of contention as it was sold a few years ago and was put up for sale in June with no plans to move forward. Now, the Governor of Illinois hopes that Google will help to generate tax revenue and bring a renewed life to The Loop.

