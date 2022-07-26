ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Overcome obstacles to electrifying buildings￼

By Mona Blaber
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe appreciate Tim Kelly’s letter on electrification and Oak Park’s climate impact [Electrification has a downside, Viewpoints, June 22], but as people lose their homes, livelihoods and sometimes lives to climate-fueled natural disasters, we can’t just point out the obstacles to climate solutions anymore. We have to find ways to overcome...

Oak Park communications heads to the Cloud

The village of Oak Park will soon level-up its communications through a redesigned website, a community engagement portal, and a new customer service hub. The village’s current software provider, Granicus, will be tasked with carrying out this online overhaul. Granicus has been the village’s software vendor for over a decade.
OAK PARK, IL
Let your voice be heard

Three Community Voices events will be held online or in person in August and September. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m. Virtual. Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m., at Proviso East High School, 807 S. 1st Ave. in Maywood. Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m., at the Oak Park Public Library – Main...
OAK PARK, IL
Two must-read reports on equity

Two reports released this month paint rather detailed portraits of the state of racial and economic equity in the west suburbs and the Chicago area more generally. “Maps of Inequality: From Redlining to Urban Decay and the Black Exodus” was released July 19 by the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. The study shows how government-sanctioned redlining, a practice dating back 80 years, continues to harm poor, minority communities.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Things we like

Let’s close with some encouragement. Kudos to the Rotary Club of Oak Park-River Forest for its work to support middle school girls needing some support to take part in enrichment activities. Science. Art. Math. Sports. Anything works under this scholarship program so long as the need is there and the enthusiasm matches.
OAK PARK, IL
Equipment operators end 7-week strike affecting road projects

CHICAGO - Members of the International Union of Operating Engineers ratified a three-year contract Tuesday, ending a seven-week strike that has curtailed road projects throughout northeast Illinois. Ed Maher, communications director for the union’s Local 150, said members unanimously approved the contract in a show-of-hands vote. The members met at...
COUNTRYSIDE, IL
Oak Park board considers not increasing tax levy

In light of high inflation in the United States, Oak Park residents could get a reprieve on property taxes. The village board is considering not raising its property tax levy for the next fiscal year to ease some of the financial burden. “This is the year to do it. There...
OAK PARK, IL
Google Just Bought The Thompson Center For $105 Million, Here’s What It Means For Chicago

The James R. Thompson Center, located in the iconic Chicago Loop, has finally been sold after years of debate to Google. Yes, Google, as in the internet browser and tech-giant. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this sale yesterday afternoon. So, what does it mean? Well, the company bought the building for $105 million. The Thompson Center is known as one of the most significant postmodern buildings, was designed by architect Helmut Jahn in 1985 and Google plans to honor its past legacy. The center will be entirely redeveloped, transforming the building into an office suite for Google workers. Some consider this to be ‘the biggest corporate expansion’ in Chicago’s history. The center has been a source of contention as it was sold a few years ago and was put up for sale in June with no plans to move forward. Now, the Governor of Illinois hopes that Google will help to generate tax revenue and bring a renewed life to The Loop.
Oak Park should examine all 24/7 businesses

In the wake of the tragic shooting of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe at a Chicago Avenue BP station, I am glad village staff is examining all 24-hour gas stations in Oak Park and plans to bring its assessment to the village board. But I hope the assessment expands to include all 24/7 business operations in the village.
OAK PARK, IL
Chicago Among Top 10 US Cities Homebuyers Are Looking to Leave: Report

With the rising costs of housing and difficulty finding affordable options, some homeowners believe relocating is their best choice. A report published Friday by the real estate firm Redfin.com found a record 32.6% of users sought to move from one metro area to another in the second quarter, with surging costs putting expensive metro areas out of reach. While home sales are falling and supply is starting to rise following a pandemic-driven buying frenzy, homebuyers who can afford to relocate are doing so at "unprecedented levels," the report found.
CHICAGO, IL
‘Big mess’ as to when new ward maps take effect

Some aldermen may begin serving their new ward boundaries unofficially in early August when the Chicago Board of Elections Commissioners plans to have the new boundaries in place for voter registration and other election matters. However, several aldermen said this week that there’s a lot of uncertainty in City Hall...
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute: 5 fast facts

Here are five things to know about Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, based in Des Plaines:. 1. Illinois Bone and Joint Institute is the largest orthopedic group practice in Illinois, with more than 150 physicians covering every orthopedic speciality, according to its website. 2. The company was founded in 1990.
ILLINOIS STATE
Positivity Bench a Zen moment at Maze Branch library

Moments of peace are scarce commodities in this day and age. New COVID-19 variants and subvariants are emerging. Wildfires are tearing through the west coast. Inflation is on the rise. The opioid crisis continues to rage and the threat of mass gun violence looms heavily over the United States. In...
OAK PARK, IL
Friends of the Children-Chicago gets $1.6M to expand south

Friends of the Children-Chicago, the local West Side branch of a national organization that pairs children as young as 4 years old with paid mentors until the child is finished with high school, was recently one among five organizations that received the first Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction Grant awards.
CHICAGO, IL
Hinsdale woman lends voice to gun control fight

Hinsdale's Alison Kozlow is a busy working mom of two preschoolers. Activism was not on her to-do list. But when seven people were gunned down and dozens more injured while watching the Highland Park Fourth of July parade earlier this month, she became a woman on a mission. Kozlow joined the March Fourth movement to galvanize public support and lobby Congress for stiffer gun control measures.
HINSDALE, IL
“Nip it in the bud” says Sandwich alderman: “show me the data”

Sandwich Alderman Fred Kreinbrink requested specific information from Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi at Monday’s city council meeting. But will he receive it?. This is Kreinbrink after the meeting. Kreinbrink says residents are contacting him. Your browser does not support the audio element. But during the meeting, Chief Bianchi...
SANDWICH, IL

