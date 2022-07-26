ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Beachgoers still in the water despite rip current risk, recent shark and jellyfish sightings

By Danae Bucci
WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTPORT, Mass. — Red flags and a risk of rip currents didn't stop people from getting into the water at a busy Massachusetts beach, which has closed in recent days because of shark and jellyfish...

