'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge Shares Reason Behind Chris Pine Split

Although MTV’s reality series The Hills may have helped make star Audrina Patridge a household name, it seems the show had one major drawback for the TV personality — allegedly ending her relationship with actor Chris Pine.

In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, the reality staple detailed how the pair's respective career paths ultimately led them to call it quits.

“He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi — he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting,” Partridge wrote. “I loved to go out, and of course I was usually filming The Hills, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”

Considering Pine’s introverted nature, Patridge said that she knew her then-beau would not want to appear in the series, a factor the now 37-year-old reality star said caused a rift in their relationship.

“With my filming schedule, and the fact that there was no way Chris would want to be on [The Hills],” the star recalled, noting that she “just knew that after a couple months that I couldn’t date him.” “My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately.”

As such, the star said that her romance with Pine, now 41, ultimately fizzled out, despite the fact that they “really liked each other.”

“He was a big up-and-coming actor with demands on his time, and it didn’t seem like our lives were lining up,” she added.

The couple first met at the 2009 ShoWest Awards in Las Vegas, which Patridge attended alongside her Sorority Row costars.

“He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number,” Partridge recalled during a May 2021 appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. “And all the girls were kicking me under the table like, ‘Oh, my God. You don’t know who that is?’”

After she said “no,” her castmates informed her that she was speaking with the Star Trek leading man.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s hot,’” she remembered.

Source: mega

Following her split from Pine, Patridge went on to marry Corey Bohan in 2016. The pair had one daughter together before The Hills alum filed for divorce the following year. The filing came just two days after Partridge was granted a temporary restraining order against Bohan after an alleged incident involving domestic violence.

Patridge's memoir hits shelves on Tuesday, July 26.