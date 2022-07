A lot has changed near the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. in the past three months as the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor, IHC Scott, work to construct a roundabout at the intersection. As progress continues, beginning Monday, August 1, 2022, the intersection will be closed to all through traffic for 45 calendar days while crews complete tie-in work and several other aspects of the roundabout’s construction.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO