Cardi B's Iconic Lashes Are Only $5 On Amazon & Are So Easy To Apply — Shop Now

Feeling as stylish as celebrity superstars just got easier, as Cardi B 's favorite eyelash extensions are available for only $5 on Amazon .

Two weeks ago, the award-winning artist released a music video for her song "Hot S**t" , which featured renowned music icons Kanye West and Lil Durk . Throughout the song, the 29-year-old performed in stunning embellished ensembles.

Although the hit-song is currently trending as #12 for music on YouTube, the bombshell's false eyelashes may have stolen the show.

Professional makeup artist Erika La'Pearl is Cardi B's go-to beauty guru, and she swears by i-Envy's fake glue-on eyelash extensions from the brand's new Bare Collection.

The life-saving lashes quickly transform your look by providing a pop of stand-out glam. Plus, they are super lightweight, highly affordable and blend perfectly with your real eyelashes! Could these get any better?

The “I Like It” rapper was styled in the i-Envy lashes once again during a photo shoot for her new Reebok campaign. This is Cardi B's second feature with the stylish sneaker brand — with this line featuring fun summer shades of pastel pink, yellow and blue compared to last collection's metallic, more neutral theme .

The stunning star's makeup artist always does an amazing job providing a fitting look of color popping glam and a full-out facial glow.

Who knew you could do the same for only $5?

Obsessed with Cardi B's luscious lashes? OK! helps you shop the award-winning rapper's exact i-Envy eyelash extensions , as well as other eyelash essentials from Amazon below!

I-ENVY's Beyond Natural Lightweight Fake Lashes retail for $4.99 at amazon.com .

KISS' i-Envy's Mega Hold Eyelash Adhesive Glue retails for $4.39 at amazon.com .

EIAKE's False Eyelashes Applicator Tool retails for $4.98 at amazon.com .

GladGirl's Lash EnMasse Oil-Free Mascara retails for $16.31 at amazon.com .