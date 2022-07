EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury 28. *Engine 61, Truck 63, and Medic 61 responded to 1600 E. 2nd Street for a reported structure fire. While enroute, the dispatch center alerted responding units that the occupants had evacuated the home and that the fire was out. Units continued to the scene to confirm that the fire was out. Upon arrival, crews found that the fire was on the outside of the home and confirmed extinguishment by the occupant. Personnel used a thermal imaging camera to assist in checking for further fire extension into the structure and used a water extinguishers on the exterior of the building to perform overhaul to the area of origin. The home sustained an estimated $1,000 dollars in damages. Potential cause of the fire was discarded smoking materials.

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO