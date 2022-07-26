ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Biden backs 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin's 'Big Cat Public Safety Act,' a bipartisan effort to limit exotic animal ownership

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keNkA_0gtoNx1I00
President Joe Biden and "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin Getty Images
  • The White House announced Biden is backing legislation pushed by Carole Baskin.
  • Baskin and other animal welfare advocates support the bipartisan "Big Cat Public Safety Act."
  • The legislation previously passed the House in 2020 before dying in the Senate.

The White House announced on Tuesday that it formally supports a bipartisan bill aimed at limiting exotic animal ownership that has long been pushed by Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" fame.

"The Administration supports H.R. 263, the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would build on existing laws that protect big cats like tigers, cheetahs, jaguars, and other wild animals living in captivity in the United States," The Office of Management and Budget said in a formal statement of administration policy.

Rep. Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, have led the latest efforts to get the legislation passed. They have teamed up with Republicans, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine to get the legislation passed in a closely divided Congress.

The House Rules Committee met to consider the bill on Tuesday, a likely step before a full House floor vote. The House passed a similar measure in 2020 by a commanding 272-114 vote but it later died in the Senate.

The legislation would revise the current law that governs the trade of big cats, such as lions, tigers, leopards, cheetahs, and jaguars. The bill would outlaw the type of cub petting business that was highlighted during portions of Netflix's hit "Tiger King," which focused on the battle between exotic zoo operators like Joe Exotic Bhagavan Mahamayavi "Doc" Antle and organizations like Baskin's Big Cat Rescue. Cub petting is when zoos allow people to pay for up-close encounters with tiger and similar exotic cubs, a practice strongly opposed by animal welfare advocates.

Antle was charged earlier this summer with federal money laundering earlier this summer. Prosecutors claimed that he laundered more than $500,00o, the apparent proceeds of a human smuggling operation, the Associated Press previously reported. Antle operates a wildlife safari near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Exotic and his supporters failed to get then-President Donald Trump to pardon him.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
MSNBC

GOP mayor blames Dems for not passing climate bills the GOP opposes

It was nearly 20 years ago when Congress first started considering legislation to address climate change. A bipartisan pair of senators — Republican John McCain and then-Democrat Joe Lieberman — put together a bill called the Climate Stewardship Act, with an early cap-and-trade model, and it generated broad Democratic support. GOP lawmakers and industry lobbyists quickly killed the legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Carole King
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Cat#Animal Welfare#Animal Law#Wildlife#The White House#Senate#Administration#H R 263#Illinois Democrat#Republicans#The House Rules Committee
NBC News

Merrick Garland calls Justice Department’s Jan. 6 probe the ‘most wide-ranging investigation in its history’

The Justice Department plans to prosecute anyone who was “criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday, speaking more expansively than he has previously about a federal criminal investigation that appears to have moved far beyond the rioters who attacked the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices' opinions in a bid to save abortion rights, only to be thwarted by the unprecedented draft leak, according to a new CNN report

In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices ahead of the ruling, CNN reported. His persuasive efforts were thwarted in part by the unprecedented draft opinion leak, according to CNN. Supreme Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

Herschel Walker's excuse for ducking debates spoke volumes

Herschel Walker, Georgia's GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, has been accused of ducking debates by his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. And it's no secret why. Walker didn’t participate in a single debate during the GOP primary (and faced criticism for it). From the moment Walker entered the race, it was clear he hoped to skate by on the strength of his celebrity as a former NFL star, along with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Walker’s campaign has mostly limited him to softball interviews with conservative outlets, but that didn’t shield him from questions about his debate plans on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

557K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy