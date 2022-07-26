ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe City, CA

Golf cart driver killed in crash along north side of Lake Tahoe, CHP officials say

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago
A man driving a golf cart on a highway near Lake Tahoe was killed early Tuesday morning after being rear-ended by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The utility golf cart belonged to the Tahoe City Downtown Association, the CHP Truckee office said in a news release, and it was being driven by a Kings Beach man in his 50s on westbound Highway 28 in Tahoe City shortly after 6:20 a.m., when the crash happened.

A 2018 Honda traveling directly behind the golf cart failed to notice the golf cart in front of him and collided with its rear at an undetermined speed, CHP officials said.

The collision ejected the driver from the golf cart, resulting in fatal injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation, but the CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors.

Highway 28 runs adjacent to the northern shore of Lake Tahoe on the Tahoe side of the lake. The crash happened near the Grove Street exit, according to the CHP, which is next to the Tahoe City Golf Course.

