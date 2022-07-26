Jay Miller, 71, of Pocahontas

Services for 76-year-old Victor Johnson of Emmetsburg will be Monday, August 1st at 10 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg on Sunday, July 31st from 4 PM to 7 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
A visitation for 60-year-old Scott Sidles of Terril will be Saturday, July 30th from 11:30 AM to 2 PM at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Military Rites will be given at 2 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial services for 88-year-old Martin Fogarty of Emmetsburg, formerly of Rodman, will be Saturday, July 30th at 11am at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Whittemore. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial services for 50-year-old Jon Stanley of Hartley will be held Saturday, July 30th at 10:30 AM at Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, July 29th from 3 PM until 7 PM with the family present from 5 PM to 7 PM. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A visitation for 70-year-old Maurice Holdefer of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, July 30th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
BRITT, Iowa — In Britt, the population is about 2,000 people. However, when RAGBRAI rolls through the Hancock County town population explodes. "They are having almost as much fun as we are. They are banding together," said Dave Johnson, of Bettendorf. The Britt town square was jam-packed with RAGBRAI...
A Cherokee native has been named as the new Hy-Vee Chief Executive Officer. Aaron Wiese is currently Hy-Vee's Vice Chairman, as well as president of the company's supply chain and subsidiaries. Wiese attended Washington High School in Cherokee, and received his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Northern Iowa.
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — Displaying local heritage is a big part of the overnight stops on RAGBRAI’s cross-state tour, and Emmetsburg will be celebrating it’s Irish roots according to Chamber Director Deb Haight. In addition to the Irish-theme welcome, there will be other chances for those in...
(Emmetsburg, IA) — The thousands of bicyclists on RAGBRAI are heading for Mason City today (Wednesday) on the longest leg of the ride in almost four decades. Lindsey James of Visit Mason City says the trip from Emmetsburg to Mason City will be 105 miles, the first so-called “Century Day” since 1985. Several prominent “100” signs have been placed throughout Mason City commemorating the 100-mile ride into town. Today’s stretch of the race is dedicated to the late RAGBRAI co-founder John Karras.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee, Inc. and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Wiese started his Hy-Vee career in 1993 while...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County fair has taken steps to fully secure the entire periphery of the fairgrounds for the first time. CEO Jeremy Parson says beginning with the 2022 fair every entrance becomes a gated entrance. On the East side of the Clay County fair, there...
MASON CITY, Iowa — RAGBRAI riders are gearing up for their longest ride yet Wednesday. Bicyclists will pedal 105 miles from Emmetsburg to Mason City. It’s the first "century day" for all riders in 37 years. It’s all to honor the ride's late co-founder John Karras. Those...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Community Theatre has announced its 63rd Season. Executive Director Liz McNea says there are some popular shows on the schedule. McNea says a lot of factors go into selecting plays and musicals for the main stage. Liz McNea will also be in the studio with...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has made a pair of arrests over the last week. At around 5:30 in the afternoon of July 20th deputies arrested 33 year old Denver Crumpton on two counts of 5th Degree Theft and Trespassing in Clay County. Crumpton’s bond was set at $1,750.
–While RAGBRAI is in the area, officials are receiving reports of some fake money floating around amongst the riders. Police in Pocahontas, where the riders stayed Monday night before heading to Emmetsburg today, posted pictures of some fake $20 bills that vendors had turned in once they were discovered. Officials...
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Allison Decker is scheduled to receive her sentence in the death of Angel Bastman Friday. Decker was found guilty of 1st degree murder, 3rd degree theft, and conspiracy to commit theft by Judge Shayne Mayer earlier this summer. Decker’s attorney has now filed a...
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Storm Lake City Officials say they’ve been in contact with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources about an abnormally high number of dead fish washing up on the shoreline. A post from the city late last night quotes a DNR biologist as saying the kill appears to be a disease that is attacking common carp, and other species are not being affected.
Two Spirit Lake Residents Involved in Sioux County Crash. Orange City, IA (KICD) — Two Spirit Lake residents were involved in a crash on Highway 75 just North of Sioux Center on Friday. 19 year old Chloe Spooner was headed North on the highway and had slowed down for...
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Thousands of bike riders will grab their helmets and head north for day three of RAGBRAI. It's one of the shortest days of the ride, at only 56 miles to the next host town. As riders leave Pocahontas, they'll pass through Havelock, Rolfe and West Bend...
Comments / 0