Jay Miller, 71, of Pocahontas

(Emmetsburg, IA) — The thousands of bicyclists on RAGBRAI are heading for Mason City today (Wednesday) on the longest leg of the ride in almost four decades. Lindsey James of Visit Mason City says the trip from Emmetsburg to Mason City will be 105 miles, the first so-called “Century Day” since 1985. Several prominent “100” signs have been placed throughout Mason City commemorating the 100-mile ride into town. Today’s stretch of the race is dedicated to the late RAGBRAI co-founder John Karras.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO