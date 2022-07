The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a busy year of football as the franchise hopes to make a deep run in the playoffs. To do so, everyone will have to be at their best, including Mike McCarthy. He could very well be on the hot seat if the organization fails to meet expectations, however, star […] The post Dak Prescott speaks out on Mike McCarthy’s job security as Cowboys head coach: ‘Mike’s my guy’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO