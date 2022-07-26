ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Former Richmond nurse pleads guilty to $2 million fraud scheme

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5ieU_0gtoL2Iu00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former registered nurse at a Richmond medical center pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to defraud multiple state workforce agencies of COVID-19 pandemic-related benefits intended for unemployed workers.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 52-year-old Heather Huffman and her co-conspirators worked to defraud the Virginia Employment Commission, the Washington State Employment Security Department and the California Employment Development Department of unemployment insurance benefits.

The scheme was executed by submitting false and misleading applications in the names of identity theft victims, according to the DOJ. This included false employment and wage histories, false mailing addresses, false email address and phone numbers that did not belong to the purported applicants.

Huffman’s conspirators reportedly obtained and shared among themselves the personal identifying information of identity theft victims and inmates.

Huffman was employed as a registered nurse at the Veterans Affairs Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center in Richmond at the time of the conspiracy. Huffman used Veterans Affairs assets to further her conspirators’ scheme by submitting false and misleading unemployment insurance applications on her work computer.

In total, Huffman and her conspirators obtained over $2 million in unemployment benefits. Huffman is the fourth and final member of the conspiracy to plead guilty.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29. She faces a maximum of 32 years and a mandatory sentence of 2 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalty.

Co-conspirators Sheldon Huffman, Anthowan Daniels and Dorothea Rosado have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme and will be sentenced in November as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersasc.com

Former ASC nurse pleads guilty to illegally obtaining opioids at work

A former nurse who worked at four Virginia healthcare facilities, including Stony Point Surgery Center in Richmond, on July 25 pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining various controlled substances. Angelica Franklin, 36, admitted to illegally obtaining fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone and alprazolam while working at Stony Point as well as Vibra Hospital...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Former veteran’s hospital nurse pleads guilty to taking $2 million in unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former nurse with the Veteran Affairs Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center pled guilty on Tuesday to allegedly steal over $2 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits from multiple state agencies. 52-year-old Heather Huffman and co-conspirators submitted false applications for unemployment benefits under different names, including fabricated...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Former nurse pleads to getting drugs through fraud

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A former registered nurse who used to work at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has pleaded to charges concerning fraudulently obtaining drugs. According to a release, 36-year-old Angelica Franklin of Chesterfield pleaded guilty on Monday to obtaining controlled substances, fentanyl and hydromorphone, by fraud. She waived...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Former Sentara Martha Jefferson ED nurse pleads guilty to fentanyl charge

A former registered nurse who worked in the emergency department at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl and hydromorphone. Angelica Franklin, 36, of Chesterfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Veterans Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
cbs19news

Police: Officer, driver fleeing crash hurt in alley shootout

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Police in Virginia say a driver who fled a crash and a police officer were wounded in a shootout in an alley. Richmond police say officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed early Monday and when the vehicle crashed, the driver fled.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy