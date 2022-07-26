ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Surprisingly, studies find that Americans are actually becoming more cooperative

By Eric Schank
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XTe7_0gtoL1QB00

Politically and culturally, there is a widespread perception that Americans are more divided and insular than ever. Many experts, from cultural critics to researchers, have blamed a rise in individualism and materialism for the inability of Americans to work toward the common good.

Yet new research says that the popular perception of Americans as hyper-individualistic and selfish may not be entirely true. Indeed, new research from the American Psychological Association found that Americans have actually become more cooperative towards strangers since the 1950s. Amid a torrent of bad news regarding the climate, the pandemic and our nation's enduring political rifts, the findings are a glimmer of good news that suggest that there may be hope yet for our collective ability to battle our civilization's existential threats, such as climate change.

Understandably, the authors of the study expected social experiments to reflect a decline in cooperation, but a meta-analysis of 511 social experiments conducted between 1956 and 2017 revealed a slight uptick instead.

"Greater cooperation within and between societies may help people tackle present and future challenges that take the form of public goods, such as responses to a pandemic, reducing climate change, and the conservation of resources," lead researcher Dr. Yu Kou, a psychology professor at Beijing Normal University, stated in a press release.

Previous research has shown that Americans have become less civically engaged, less socially connected, less trusting, and less committed to the common good. Notably, Robert Putnam, in his seminal work, "Bowling Alone," suggested that the American social fabric has simply become too frayed to lend itself to cooperation. The study contends that in the fast pace of an urbanized, technologically driven world, Americans are more willing to work toward the common good than once believed.

The results come with a caveat: gains in cooperative behavior were only found in simulated social dilemmas. In the researcher's experiments, participants could either put aside personal gain for the common good of a group or act out of pure self-interest. This juxtaposition defines the social dilemma both in real life as well.

So if Americans truly are more cooperative, why has the social fabric frayed so much during the pandemic? Mask mandates and stay-at-home orders could have prevented the effective suppression of a deadly virus; vaccine hesitancy meant that the virus mutated more rapidly and continued spreading. These conspiracy theory–driven movements suggest a collective spirit of antipathy towards cooperation for the common good.

It may be that compared to a lab study, there are too many complicating factors in something as thorny as the pandemic, which affected our lives, households, work and interactions in ways that are complicated for sociologists to extricate. Professor Cristina Bicchieri, head of the University of Pennsylvania Behavioral Ethics Lab, explains that the study only investigated one kind of cooperation, and applying it to real life is a difficult matter.

"Take this study with a grain of salt, because comparing cooperation in real life to what undergrad students do in a lab experiment is a little hard," she told Salon.

There is often a moral bent to cooperation within "in groups," which share a certain identity, underpinning the social fabric of the group. Sometimes people will attribute unconditional cooperative behavior to a moral compass, or an intuitive sense of right and wrong; as Bicchieri points out, "we're not angels."

Highlighting the popular perception of America as increasingly Balkanized, the study also found that even as Americans appeared to be more cooperative than expected in their experiment, participants perceived Americans collectively as uncooperative.

"One intriguing implication of these findings is that while Americans' cooperation has increased over time, their beliefs about others' willingness to cooperate has actually declined," the authors wrote of their findings in the Psychological Bulletin.

Pew Research polling has shown that, since the early 1970s, the only time that a majority of Americans said that they "trusted the government to do what was right most of the time" was in October 2001, immediately following 9/11; and then again in the subsequent year when Congress first authorized the Iraq War. These events likely reinvigorated xenophobia, asserting a clear picture of who the "out-group" was. Still, Americans were able to unite under the guise of a common enemy, if briefly. Just as experimental data shows, Americans only needed a condition that necessitated cooperation — though, ironically, Iraq War and 9/11 had a side effect of sparking widespread xenophobia.

A shared narrative to guide cooperative behavior may be difficult to find currently, but the authors believe that the urban landscape lends itself to conditional cooperation. With more people living alone, Americans have a greater willingness to cooperate with total strangers.

"It is possible that people gradually learn to broaden their cooperative orientation from friends and acquaintances to strangers – which is called for in more urban, anonymous societies," Dr. Paul Van Lange, a professor of social psychology at VU Amsterdam added in the press release. "Societies may have become more individualistic, but people have not."

Comments / 44

Jessica Hammaker
2d ago

where is the author getting this ridiculous study from I don't believe one word of this article and I'm sorry I read it

Reply
30
CAPTAIN PETE.
2d ago

I DONT SEE IT. ANOTHER LIE FROM THE FAKE NEWS. WE GOT ALONE BETTER IN THE 60s And 70s. Smoke a joint .

Reply(5)
31
Brit Renee Calhoun
2d ago

Who, the 30% that think we're in a good economy and headed in the right direction? #thebrainwashed

Reply
41
Related
Newsweek

How Science Stopped Backing Atheists and Started Pointing Back to God | Opinion

Headlines lately have not been encouraging for the faithful. A Gallup poll shows that the percentage of Americans who believe in God has fallen to 81 percent—a drop of 10 percent over the last decade and an all-time low. This accelerating trend is especially pronounced among young adults. According to a Pew Research Center poll, 18-29 year-olds are disproportionately represented among so-called "nones"—atheists, agnostics and the religiously unaffiliated.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

America Was in an Early-Death Crisis Long Before COVID

Jacob Bor has been thinking about a parallel universe. He envisions a world in which America has health on par with that of other wealthy nations, and is not an embarrassing outlier that, despite spending more on health care than any other country, has shorter life spans, higher rates of chronic disease and maternal mortality, and fewer doctors per capita than its peers. Bor, an epidemiologist at Boston University School of Public Health, imagines the people who are still alive in that other world but who died in ours. He calls such people “missing Americans.” And he calculates that in 2021 alone, there were 1.1 million of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Iraq War#Pew Research#United States#Climate Change#Americans#Beijing Normal University
MedicalXpress

Black life expectancy in the southern US is affected by the legacy of slavery

Black life expectancy is proportionally lower in southern U.S. counties where slavery was denser in 1860, finds a new study from The University of Texas at Austin. The same study has found that white life expectancy remains proportionally higher in those same counties. In "Slave Past, Modern Lives: An Analysis...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy