Tri-Cities Social Sports hosting adult prom

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Prom isn’t just for the kids anymore! Tri-Cities Social Sports is hosting an adult prom on August 6.

The second annual event will feature food, drinks, dancing, music and more.

Kelly Grosfield sat down with Daphanie Roberts to get an in-depth look at the details for the big night.

