Rough Stock Events – Bareback, Saddle Bronc and Bull Riding:. R.C. Landingham of Hat Creek, California, has been one of the hottest bareback riders in the PRCA lately. This past Saturday he won first place and nearly $6,000 at the California Rodeo in Salinas. On Monday, he earned $25,000 and a gold medal at the Utah Days of 47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City. Although that money doesn’t count in the PRCA standings, it still fattens the pocketbook. He’ll be looking to continue that streak on Dakota Rodeo’s Gun Powder today. Will Lowe won the CFD bareback riding title in 2009, 2012 and 2018. At age 39, the three-time world champion is still riding well and can’t be overlooked to win another CFD title and hold the record for most bareback wins here. (He currently shares with Joe Alexander and Clint Corey who each have three championships.) Six-time world champion Kaycee Feild has won almost everything there is to win in bareback riding, except he has never won the “Daddy of ‘em All.”

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO