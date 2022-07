FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This week, Fort Wayne police took 11 grams of Fentanyl off the streets, a sizable amount considering a deadly dose is typically 2 milligrams. Ryan L. Hughes, 31, was taken into custody Saturday after a Fort Wayne officer reportedly caught him speeding away fast enough to toss plastic baggies with Fentanyl, cocaine and a cutting agent out of his black 2013 Dodge Charger the day before. As the officer got on foot, looking for the baggies, Hughes circled back a few minutes later to retrieve the drugs, court documents said.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO