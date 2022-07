Mentor High School Class of 1976 is holding its sixth annual MHS Class of ’76 Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 13 at St. John Vianney Party Center, 7575 Bellflower Road in Mentor. It will include dinner, cash bar, gift basket auction and 50/50 raffle. The event is open to the public and dinner tickets are available for $50 per person. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $20 each or six for $100, and the winner does not need to be present at the event.

MENTOR, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO