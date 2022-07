W.Y.D.O.T. is traversing the Bighorn Basin to get public input on its ongoing plan to improve over 1,300 miles of highway in northwest Wyoming over the next several years. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has finished its yearly update for its Wyoming Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. S.T.I.P. is a six-year, fiscally constrained program representing the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right-of-way costs for over 550 Wyoming transportation projects.

HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO