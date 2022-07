Going to Lollapalooza this weekend? Kevin Powell and Michael Piff know where you need to go to eat in between or after sets at Grant Park…and in walking distance!. Before they get into their Lolla recommendations, Chicago’s Very Own Eats hosts Kevin and Mike discuss the discontinuation of the Choco Taco and list their go-to items from the ice cream trucks of their childhood. Remember Chocolate Eclairs? Chocolate Chipwiches? Your favorite cartoon characters on a stick? The conversation gets very nostalgic.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO