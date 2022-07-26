Madden 23 Ratings for Utes in the NFL
This past week, EA Sports released its official ratings for the new Madden 2023 video game. 18 former Utah football players were included in the game. Below are the ratings of Utes in the NFL.
Marcus Williams - 86
The highest rated Ute in Madden, Marcus Williams recently signed a massive five-year, $70 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on just the second day of free-agency in 2022. While noted as one of the top safety's in the league, Williams checks in as just the No. 16 ranked safety in Madden.
Jaylon Johnson - 82
With an overall rating of 82, Jaylon Johnson was one of the highest rated cornerbacks for the Chicago Bears.
Garett Bolles - 82
The third-highest rated Ute in the NFL and a staple of the Denver Broncos offensive line, Garett Bolles checks in at 82 overall.
Tim Patrick - 80
Eric Rowe - 80
Matt Gay - 79
Mitch Wishnowsky - 77
Julian Blackmon - 76
Terrell Burgess - 74
Devin Lloyd - 73
Zack Moss - 72
Marquise Blair - 72
Cody Barton - 71
Tyler Huntley - 68
Leki Fotu - 68
Bradlee Anae - 66
Nick Ford - 61
Jackson Barton - 55
Despite signing free agent deals, several Utah rookies such as Britain Covey, Cole Fotheringham and Bamidele Olaseni among others have not been added to the game.
