Salt Lake City, UT

Madden 23 Ratings for Utes in the NFL

By Cole Bagley
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRA0c_0gtoJy2r00

This past week, EA Sports released its official ratings for the new Madden 2023 video game. 18 former Utah football players were included in the game. Below are the ratings of Utes in the NFL.

Marcus Williams - 86

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Vy0m_0gtoJy2r00
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) leads his teammates onto the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports.

The highest rated Ute in Madden, Marcus Williams recently signed a massive five-year, $70 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on just the second day of free-agency in 2022. While noted as one of the top safety's in the league, Williams checks in as just the No. 16 ranked safety in Madden.

Jaylon Johnson - 82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sB11_0gtoJy2r00
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates an incomplete pass intended for Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones on the final play of the Lions' 27-23 loss at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

With an overall rating of 82, Jaylon Johnson was one of the highest rated cornerbacks for the Chicago Bears.

Garett Bolles - 82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JilqR_0gtoJy2r00
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports.

The third-highest rated Ute in the NFL and a staple of the Denver Broncos offensive line, Garett Bolles checks in at 82 overall.

Tim Patrick - 80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Japap_0gtoJy2r00
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports.

Eric Rowe - 80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIsGl_0gtoJy2r00
Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21) celebrates breaking up a third down pass to Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) in Miami Gardens, October 13, 2019. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post] Maimi Dolphins Vs Washington Redskins.

Matt Gay - 79

Mitch Wishnowsky - 77

Julian Blackmon - 76

Terrell Burgess - 74

Devin Lloyd - 73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GY1ne_0gtoJy2r00
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd after being selected as the twenty-seventh overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Zack Moss - 72

Marquise Blair - 72

Cody Barton - 71

Tyler Huntley - 68

Leki Fotu - 68

Bradlee Anae - 66

Nick Ford - 61

Jackson Barton - 55

Despite signing free agent deals, several Utah rookies such as Britain Covey, Cole Fotheringham and Bamidele Olaseni among others have not been added to the game.

Comments / 0

 

Facebook
