The Hills star Audrina Patridge accused producers of persuading her to kiss Sean Stewart while dishing on the show's fakery in an explosive interview, Radar has learned.While chatting with David Yontef, the MTV alum, 37, spilled the tea about one awkward season 2 moment that stuck with her."I went on this date with Sean Stewart," she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, admitting they hit it off as friends. Patridge raved over his "nice and funny" personality and admitted they had a "great time" together, but alleged that producers "kept wanting to take it to another level."...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO