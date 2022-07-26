ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shireen Abu Akleh's niece on her family's meeting with Blinken to push for U.S. probe

By Mary Louise Kelly
NPR
 2 days ago

The family of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Abu Akleh's niece, Lina. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Shireen Abu Akleh's family still wants answers. Abu Akleh was a Palestinian American journalist. She was shot...

