Detroit, MI

Calvin Johnson Willing to Mentor Jameson Williams

By John Maakaron
 2 days ago
Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson is familiar with being drafted early on Day 1 of the league's premier event.

Despite the issues that Johnson has with the organization, he is willing to share his wealth of knowledge with Detroit's newest wideout.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was drafted No. 12 in 2022, is embarking on his first training camp in the National Football League.

Even though the speedy wideout is starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list, there is potential to link up with one of the organization's top players.

On Tuesday, ESPN noted that Johnson would have no problem taking Williams under his wing.

“I don’t mind being that person to help guys alleviate that learning curve, especially with him being drafted highly," Johnson told ESPN. "So, it’s a lot of high expectations on him. I know what comes with that.”

Johnson has stated that he holds those that play his position in high regard and has spoken with members of the roster in the past.

The issues the Hall of Famer has with the organization involves the repayment of a signing bonus when he retired.

Even though steps have been taken to mend the relationship, it appears Johnson will not fully forgive ownership until the money recouped is given back to him.

#American Football
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

