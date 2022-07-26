ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK’s Johnson gives Churchill award to Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHZYg_0gtoJqz300
1 of 2

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award, drawing comparisons between the two leaders in times of crises.

Zelenskyy accepted the award by video link during a ceremony at Johnson’s London office that was attended by members of the Churchill family, Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko and Ukrainians who have received training from British soldiers.

Johnson recalled how Zelenskyy confirmed on Feb. 24 that Russia had invaded, adding: “In that moment of supreme crisis, you faced a test of leadership that was, in its way, as severe as Churchill’s challenge in 1940.”

Zelenskyy thanked Johnson and Britain for their support.

The two men have formed a close relationship since Johnson became the first Western leader to visit Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said he was saddened when Johnson quit as Conservative Party leader after months of ethics scandals.

The Ukrainian leader received a standing ovation in the British Parliament in March, when he invoked one of Churchill’s most famous speeches and vowed to fight Russian troops in the air, sy sea and on the streets.

The Churchill leadership award was first presented in 2006. Past recipients include Prince Charles, former British Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major, and former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Albright
Person
John Major
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#British Royal Family#Ukrainians#Western#Conservative Party#The British Parliament#Russian#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine plans ‘million-strong’ army to retake south from Russia

Ukraine is planning to arm a million-strong force with western-supplied weapons as it seeks to retake southern territories seized by Russia, Kyiv’s defence minister has claimed.President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukraine’s military to retake coastal areas vital to the country’s economy, Oleksii Reznikov said, as Kyiv’s forces continued to engage in fierce fighting over control of the eastern Donbas region.In a public appeal for Ukraine’s allies to expedite weapons shipments, Mr Reznikov warned that “each day we’re waiting for howitzers we can lose a hundred soldiers”, channelling Winston Churchill as he added: “Give us the tools, we will finish the...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday. Standing alongside his British counterpart Ben Wallace, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said “we can discuss the future” of his country’s 11 MiG-29 fighter jets after they’re grounded “most probably” by the end of August.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Watch: Ukraine Marines Blast Russian Ammo Depots With Stugna-P Missile System

Ukrainian Marines pinpointed a Russian target on the screen before they unleashed a missile and apparently destroyed it. The 36th Separate Marine Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, said they used the "Stugna-P" Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system to destroy Russian ammo depots in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy