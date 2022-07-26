Report: Brazilian Club Internacional Accelerating Pursuit Of Manchester City's Nahuel Bustos

Brazilian Serie A side Internacional are reportedly intensifying their efforts to secure Manchester City's Nahuel Bustos. The Argentinian was signed by City in 2020 but is yet to play for the Sky Blues, having been loaned out for the past two seasons.

Bustos has spent the past two years on loan at City Football Group club Girona. Although he struggled for form in his first season, the striker was a solid performer for the Spanish club last season.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

Bustos scored 11 goals and provided two assists last season as Girona were promoted, which is his best goalscoring tally since the 2020 Liga Profesional campaign. The striker scored 9 goals and provided 4 assists for Atletico Talleres in 2020, prompting City to spend €6.5million on the forward.

It appears that Internacional are now keen on signing Bustos following his successful season with Girona. According to Globo Esporte, via Sportwitness, the Brazilian club 'advanced' 'in some points' in their talks with Man City, with a loan including an option to make the deal permanent now appearing to be the offer on the table.

However, Zero Hora state that City's desire is still to sell the striker on a permanent deal as the club want to recoup the initial fee they paid for Bustos two years ago.

With the Brazilian club seeming unwilling to take the striker on a permanent deal, the inclusion of a purchase clause in the loan deal would seem to be the only way in which they could secure Bustos.

If the Cityzens cannot find a team to take Bustos on a permanent deal then it is likely he will head back to Girona, having already spent the past two seasons at the Spanish side. The Argentina man impressed in his last season at the club and the City Football Group links to the club would make any deal easy to complete.