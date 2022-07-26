KMXT Island Messenger July 26, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Part 3 of the story about subsistence and commercial conflicts in Area M by Olivia Ebertz, plus Anna Rose MacArthur reports on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s listening tour, and its stop in Nome.
Members of the public have til Friday, July 29 to submit input about the future of Gulf of Alaska climate change research to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center is collecting public comments as part of its draft research plans for the Gulf of Alaska,...
