Heat wave brings concern for unhoused population

With high pressure building in, temperatures will warm to the 80s and 90s across western Montana with only a few clouds this evening. Lows will fall to the 50s overnight. Temperatures continue to warm even further heading into the next several days. Most locations will be well into the 90s, and a few locations such as Missoula will approach 100. Each afternoon will bring a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty outflow winds the main concern. Thursday PM will feature the best chance of the week for strong thunderstorms capable of frequent lightning, locally heavy rain, gusty outflow winds, and small hail- so be on the alert if you plan to be outdoors.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO