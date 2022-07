For the fourth consecutive year, the Pac-12 media has predicted Oregon to be one of two teams set to play in its conference championship game. The media poll, which was released on Thursday afternoon prior to the start of the league's Media Day on Friday in Los Angeles, has the Ducks slated as the second ranked team in the league, while Utah is picked first, USC is third and UCLA is fourth. Colorado received the fewest votes in total.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO