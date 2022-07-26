Referee accused of kicking player in face with cleats
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is in the hospital after being assaulted at a soccer match in Memphis.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault Sunday where a man was playing soccer at 1554 Bartlett Road.
The victim was fouled by another player and asked the referee to address it.
The referee then shoved the victim to the ground and kicked him in the face with metal cleats according to police.
- Ex-boyfriend kills man, dumps body after breaking in South Memphis apartment
- White House offers Russia deal for release of Griner
- Stabbing kills 1, injures 2 including child in Raleigh
- Hattiloo Theatre plans to open tuition-free school
- Slain pastor’s husband wants teen suspects prosecuted to the fullest
The victim went to seek medical treatment for his injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0