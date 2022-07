The irony was not lost on me. To have visited the brand-new Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May, the day before the Supreme Court struck down the Roe Vs Wade decision. You see, before that day, the notion of an “underground railroad” was a term from the history books. In social media, and on the news, I’ve been hearing the term more and more, and comments about the need perhaps for a new “underground railroad. But rather than going into that right now, let me go into the story of a courageous African American woman named Harriet Tubman. What is it about history, they say, about it repeating itself?

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO