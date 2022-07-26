Durham neighborhood trained to treat gunshot wounds

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is underway in Danville, where a man was found shot several times in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday night. The Danville Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. […]
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham has released a new map that shows where a controversial new police tool will be placed. The ShotSpotter technology is intended to help the city identify and deploy police to an area where gunshots were heard — even if no 911 call was placed.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is preparing to install ShotSpotter sensors in certain parts of city, which is a gunshot detection technology designed to help agencies better fight violent crime. ShotSpotter technology is an acoustic sensor or microphone that detects gunfire, and then begins the process...
Raleigh, N.C. — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near the intersection of Six Forks Road and Lynn Road. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a home along Killington Drive before 10:30 p.m. Police said one person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital. The person...
Asheboro, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has found the man believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that caused a cyclist's death in Durham. Omari Newsome, the target of a multi-week search by authorities, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Newsome, 33, faces charges of felony...
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A daycare teacher has been fired following charges of child abuse. The Wake Forest Police Department arrested Brittany Hollifield last week. Police started investigating Kids R Kids Wake Forest after complaints from parents. A parent sent CBS 17 surveillance video that shows a teacher...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of activists are continuing to call on the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman at the center of the Emmett Till case. Activists held a rally in front of the General Assembly on Thursday. It comes after an arrest warrant was found...
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A night on the job for a few Benson police officers turned highly unusual when one officer said a man in a white truck pulled up next to them, severely bleeding from his face, arms and wrist. County records show the man suspected in the...
DURHAM, N.C. — Because of the gun violence in Durham, some residents – including children – are learning how to treat gunshot victims. The training was requested by the resident council president at the McDougald Terrace public housing complex. Ashley Canady, a mom of four, hadn't lived...
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The human remains of a man who went missing over a decade ago near the current Optimist Park location have been identified thanks in part to new technology and a partnership between local police and state DNA experts. The news comes as part of a wider joint initiative between Charlotte-Mecklenburg […]
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who fled the scene after striking a cyclist while he was on a bike ride with his family in Durham on July 10 has been apprehended in Asheboro, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. Matthew Simpson was struck by Omari Newsome, who...
A former Raleigh police officer was indicted by the Grand Jury of Wake County with felony obstruction of justice following an investigation that began in 2020 after he was accused of planting fake heroin on a group of men, the district attorney announced Wednesday.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 has obtained the surveillance video that shows the terrifying moments when customers ducked for cover at a Durham convenience store as a drive-by shooter fired up to 40 rounds toward the business. Police said the incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday at...
Durham, N.C. — An overnight house fire destroyed an unoccupied Durham home. Firefighters with the Durham Fire Department on Tuesday responded to a home in the 100 block of Sherron Road after midnight. The single-story home was overcome with smoke and flames when crews arrived. Firefighters searched the house...
Criminal case advances against Raleigh police officer linked to bogus drug arrests. A Wake County grand jury on Wednesday handed down an indictment, advancing the criminal case against a former Raleigh police officer linked to drug arrests that later had to be dismissed. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer: Brad Simmons.
