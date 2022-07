Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Uvalde school board is formally urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call state lawmakers back to Austin so they can raise the legal age to buy assault rifles from 18 to 21, more than two months after a gunman used such a weapon to kill 19 elementary school students and two teachers days after he turned 18.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO