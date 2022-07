Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2023 linebacker Malik Bryant announced his commitment to Miami over Florida, Alabama and Maryland on Wednesday. Bryant was initially scheduled to make his college announcement on Saturday, July 23 and was believed to be down to Miami and Florida out of his top four schools at the time. He would postpone his decision on the morning of the 23rd to continue assessing his options, but was quick to reschedule the decision for Wednesday at noon.

