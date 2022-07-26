ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Former Lake Trust Credit Union headquarters in to become 55 multifamily apartments in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Tuesday the approval of projects across the state, including a project that will see the former Lake Trust Credit Union headquarters renovated into mixed-used development in downtown Lansing. 501 and 503 S. Capitol, LLC are redeveloping the seven-story...

www.wilx.com

WILX-TV

Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months. According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.
lansingcitypulse.com

A Blow for Lansing Township

As previously noted in this space, we’re big fans of writing the final chapter in the history of Lansing Township via annexation by the city of Lansing. Now comes a group of more than 100 township residents from the Groesbeck neighborhood who are formally asking to become the newest residents of the capital city. Maybe they’re concerned about the township’s looming fiscal crisis. Perhaps they just like the idea of enjoying reliable city services and don’t mind paying more taxes to receive them. It’s all but inevitable that township residents will soon be paying more taxes anyway to bail out the beleaguered municipality after a series of costly financial blunders. If the annexation is successful, the township will lose about 20% of its tax base, a devastating blow that would push the township one step closer to insolvency. On the downside, the new city residents would bring with them millions of dollars in special assessments that the township recently imposed to help alleviate its debt crisis. This is likely to make the annexation proposal less attractive to voters, since Lansing already has higher taxes than the township. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has an answer for that. He estimates the city would gain roughly $1 million annually in new tax revenues, which he believes can be used to retire the township debt that the new residents would bring with them over a period of four or five years. This just might be enough to seal the deal in favor of annexation. We wholeheartedly support the initiative and encourage residents in the remaining Lansing Township “islands” to throw in for Lansing citizenship as well, which hopefully will hasten the township’s long overdue demise.
WILX-TV

Effort to save Moores Park Pool takes step forward

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Moores Park Pool was a summertime staple in Lansing for nearly a century. It has since filled with leaves since closing in 2019. There’s new life for the effort to save Lansing’s historic pool just in time for its 100th anniversary. While the city isn’t going to pay for the repairs the pool will need, but it is going to spend $118,000 for construction documents.
momcollective.com

Where to Swim Within 30 Minutes of Lansing

It’s not too late to squeeze in more swim days before summer slips away! While we all love a day trip to Lake Michigan, moms can always use another local swimming option in their back pocket. Here’s a roundup of pools (including some indoor pools for rainy days) and natural swimming spots within 30 minutes of Lansing:
lansingcitypulse.com

Stivers received free pavilion rental from Ingham County Parks

TUESDAY, July 26 — Ingham County Commissioner Emily Stivers accepted special treatment from the county Parks Department, which waived an $82 fee to rent her a shelter last September for her son's birthday party, emails examined by City Pulse show. The Parks Department director, Tim Morgan, was aware that...
WILX-TV

Child Tax Credit reportedly decreased child poverty in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For a lot of families, the Child Tax Credit was a godsend during the pandemic. A new report from Kids Count shows that the tax credit helped bring more children in Mid-Michigan out of poverty. Now that the extra money has run out, many families are left wondering how they’ll make ends meet.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A Grand Rapids voting precinct is changing location ahead of the primary election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of the August 2 primary election, the City of Grand Rapids has announced one of the voting precincts are moving locations. The city says Precinct 64, originally located at First Christian Reformed Church (651 Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507), is moving to the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center (851 Madison Avenue, SE) on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Police Chief Torres moves on. Village seeks to fill vacancy.

After 13 years with the Stockbridge Police Department, Chief Johnnie Torres has moved on to the Clio Police Department. Torres’ last day leading the Stockbridge department was July 20, 2022. As would be expected when serving in the role of police chief, Torres has been a recognizable presence in...
WILX-TV

Loving Lansing Like a Local at Lansing Brewing Company

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our Love Lansing Like a Local feature this week is the Makers & Shakers Beverage Trail. These craft beverage makers are just a few of the dozens of attractions in the Capital region ready to welcome you this summer. From museums and science centers to arts...
WILX-TV

Michigan energy companies offer advice as temperatures rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures are expected to climb to nearly 100 degrees in early August, which will have a lot of people relying on air conditioning to stay cool. For those comfortable with the temperatures inside, it can make for an uncomfortable surprise when your energy bill arrives. It...
