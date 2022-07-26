ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Allegan County Sheriff: 4-year-old kidnapped

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allegan County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a child who was kidnapped by a parent who does not...

woodradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
go955.com

Body of missing Allegan County man found found between Hamilton and Dorr

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -The body of an Allegan County man who went missing while returning home from a concert Sunday night in Grand Rapids has been found. Michigan State Police confirmed Wednesday evening that the body of 31-year-old Logan Sweet of Hamilton was found around 3:20 p.m. near 134th Avenue and 32nd Street in Monterey Township, between Hamilton and Dorr.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Van Buren Township, 1 Person In Custody

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in Van Buren Township. At about 12:44 a.m. on July 27, police were called to the Interstate 94 Service Drive. Police found the woman, unresponsive in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was walking on the north side of the service drive when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, is in custody pending charges. Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at 734-699-8930. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

14-year-old boy dies after Kent County crash on I-96

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 14-year-old boy has died after a crash on I-96 in Kent County Tuesday morning. The crash happened between Whitneyville Avenue and Morse Lake, according to Michigan State Police (MSP). Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash. MSP says...
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegan County Sheriff#Eks9447#Wood Tv
WNDU

Funeral held for road department worker killed in Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A funeral was held Tuesday for a road commission worker in Berrien County who was killed last week after getting hit by an intoxicated driver. William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda was clearing a large tree branch on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road northeast of Buchanan when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan on July 20.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

Holland Township intersection reopens after crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland Township intersection has reopened following a crash Wednesday morning. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Quincy Street and 104th Avenue until before 1 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook -...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Woman hospitalized after stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is recovering Wednesday after being stabbed on Grand Rapids' southeast side. Grand Rapids Police tell us it happened near Division and Home St. just after 3:30 this morning. She was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Suspect information was not available, but we're told...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy